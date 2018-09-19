GLSEN Tampa Bay announces third annual fundraiser

Education network GLSEN Tampa Bay has announced that “Breaking the Silence,” its third annual fundraiser for Tampa Bay youth, will be held at Jackson’s Bistro in Downtown Tampa Sept. 29.

“GLSEN Tampa Bay’s mission is to create safe and affirming schools in Hillsborough County as every student, in every school, should be valued and treated with respect,” the organization’s announcement reads. “GLSEN believes that all students deserve a safe and affirming school environment where they can learn and grow.”“Breaking the Silence” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 6-9 p.m. According to the organization, the fundraiser will offer food, a luxury silent auction and music for the ticket price of $25. One hundred percent of donations will benefit area youth.

“We wanted to create a fundraising event that would help to raise awareness,”GLSEN Tampa Bay Co-President Gregg Coldiron released in a statement. “People assume that every school is a safe place for children and that just isn’t the case. Our Board of Directors work tirelessly to be allies to all LGBT students in our community.”

The statement also cites the support of former Tampa Chief of Police and current Tampa mayoral candidate Jane Castor. “We are members of this community and we want to lend our assistance where we can,” Castor shared. She further noted that she believes in the mission of GLSEN Tampa Bay, advising it “is positive and needs to be supported.”

GLSEN’s Tampa Bay chapter is community led. It offers teacher trainings, student support, community outreach and more. For more information about the organization or its offerings, call 813-486-9283 or visit GLSEN.org.

Tickets for “Breaking the Silence” can be purchased in advance at Donate-Tampa.GLSEN.org/bts18tickets or on the day of at Jackson’s Bistro Sept. 29.