Fifth black transgender woman murdered in Florida this year

North Port, Fla. | North Port police are investigating the murder of Londonn Moore, 20, the fifth known black transgender homicide victim found in Florida this year.

Moore’s body was discovered Sept. 8, miles from her hometown of Port Charlotte in a remote area of Sarasota County’s North Port. Local outlets and law enforcement have repeatedly misgendered Moore and utilized her dead name, prompting criticism from community advocates.

Equality Florida and other national organizations released a call for urgent action Sept. 14, citing the 2018 Florida murders of Sasha Garden, Cathalina Christina James, Antash’a English and Celine Walker. Along with Moore, their deaths account for a quarter of all reported anti-transgender murders nationwide.“This terrifying rash of anti-transgender murders in Florida over a short period of time has spread fear throughout the transgender community,” Equality Florida’s press release reads. “Compounding the problem, media and law enforcement has repeatedly misgendered the victims and failed to use the names in which they identify in their daily lives, which significantly hampers investigations.”

“Regardless of whether this is the act of a single person, multiple people working in concert, or a heinous act that’s a direct result of the dehumanization of transgender people seen across the nation, the spike in anti-transgender violence is a terrifying pattern that must be addressed,” Equality Florida Director of Transgender Equality Gina Duncan advised.

“It is critical that our state’s highest office address the growing concerns of the community and clearly condemn the rise of violence towards black transgender women in Florida,” Duncan further noted.

ALSO Youth Executive Director Nathan Bruemmer joined the call for action, calling Moore’s death devastating. “Our youth know the statistics, they know violence happens. But now they are confronted with it right here at home,” he advised.

“How we respond as a community at this moment is critical,” Bruemmer continued. “We need to advocate for the appropriate responses from law enforcement and media. And we also need to be aware of the emotional impact of this murder on us all, especially on our local LGBTQ+ youth.”

Local authorities ask that anyone with information about Moore’s death contact Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or CMaki@northportpd.com.