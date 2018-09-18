Watch: ‘Will & Grace’ drops first look at Matt Bomer, David Schwimmer

Entertainment Tonight went behind the scenes to chat with Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally.

“Will & Grace” gave a first look at its numerous guest stars for its upcoming second season.

The sneak peek gave the season two plotlines which includes Karen (Mullally) divorcing Stan and Jack (Hayes) getting married to his boyfriend Estefan (Brian Jordan Alvarez).

Grace (Messing) is seen going into politics and her new boyfriend (David Schwimmer) is introduced. Will’s new beau (Matt Bomer) is also shown as well as other guest stars Alec Baldwin and Chelsea Handler.

“Will & Grace” season two premieres on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Watch below.