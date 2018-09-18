‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Versace’ win big for LGBT TV at Emmys

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards honored the best in television on Monday night including a few wins for LGBT TV.

The biggest night in television kicked off with an opening dance number led by “Saturday Night Live” cast members Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson. The bit jokingly celebrated Hollywood finally finding a solution to its diversity problem. McKinnon and Thompson were later joined on stage by other TV stars such as “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess and RuPaul.

“Saturday Night Live” continued to represent itself as the show passed on to its hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” made herstory with its win for Outstanding Reality Competition Series rounding out five total wins for the show. RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley all were on stage to accept the award.

“Thank you to the Academy. This is so lovely. We are so happy to present this show. I would like to thank, on behalf of the 140 drag queens we have released into the wild, I’d love to thank Dick Richards for introducing me to Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey,” RuPaul said in his speech. “All of the dreamers out there, listen,” he said. “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else? Can I get an amen up in here? Now let the music play.”

RuPaul also won his third consecutive award for Outstanding Host at the Creative Arts Emmys.

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace” also was honored with Ryan Murphy winning Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special and Darren Criss winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie. The show also won Outstanding Limited Series. Murphy used his speech to spotlight hate crimes against the LGBTQ community.

“‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ is about a lot of things, it’s about homophobia, internalized and externalized,” Murphy said in his acceptance speech. “One of out of every four LGBTQ people in this country will be the victim of a hate crime. We dedicate this award to them, to awareness, to stricter hate crime laws, and mostly, this is for the memory of Jeff and David and Gianni and for all of those taken too soon. Thank you very much.”

LGBT representation continued throughout the night with lesbian comedian Hannah Gadbys, known for her critically acclaimed Netflix special “Nanette,” who presented Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. The cast of “Queer Eye” also took the stage to present as well as RuPaul and Leslie Jones, who recently became close after Jones’ “Drag Race” binge.

“Game of Thrones” was the big winner of the night taking home nine awards including Outstanding Drama Series. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” followed close behind with eight awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, and “Saturday Night Live” also won eight awards.

Other notable moments of the night were Henry Winkler’s first Emmy win in his decades-long career for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “Barry” and Glenn Weiss who used his win for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special to propose to his girlfriend on stage.

The complete list of winners is below.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry – “Atlanta” (FX)

Louie Anderson – “Baskets” (FX)

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

Alec Baldwin – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz – “Atlanta” (FX)

Laurie Metcalf – “Roseanne” (ABC)

Leslie Jones – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Aidy Bryant – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Kate McKinnon – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Megan Mullally – “Will & Grace” (NBC)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (FX)

Stefani Robinson – “Atlanta” (FX)

Alec Berg, Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO

Liz Sarnoff – “Barry” (HBO)

Alec Berg – “Silicon Valley” (HBO)

Amy Sherman-Palladino – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (FX)

Hiro Murai – “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

Mark Cendrowski – “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Jesse Peretz – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Mike Judge – “Silicon Valley” (HBO)

Amy Sherman-Palladino – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon – “Better Things” (FX)

Lily Tomlin – “Grace & Frankie” (Netflix)

Allison Janney – “Mom” (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Issa Rae – “Insecure” (HBO)

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”(ABC)

Ted Danson – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Larry David – “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Donald Glover – “Atlanta” (FX)

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO)

William H. Macy – “Shameless” (Showtime)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Adina Porter – “American Horror Story: Cult” (FX)

Merritt Wever – “Godless” (Netflix)

Penelope Cruz – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Letitia Wright – “Black Museum” (“Black Mirror”) (Netflix)

Sara Bareilles – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

Judith Light – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels – “Godless” (Netflix)

Ricky Martin – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Finn Wittrock – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

John Leguizamo – “Waco” (Paramount Network)

Brandon Victor Dixon – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

Edgar Ramirez – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Michael Stuhlbarg – “The Looming Tower” (Hulu)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Kevin McManus, Matthew McManus – “American Vandal” (Netflix)

Scott Frank – “Godless” (Netflix)

David Nicholls – “Patrick Melrose” (Showtime)

Tom Rob Smith – “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

David Lynch, Mark Frost – “Twin Peaks” (Showtime)

William Bridges, Charlie Brooker – “USS Callister” (“Black Mirror”) (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Scott Frank – “Godless” (Netflix)

David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC)

Barry Levinson – “Paterno” (HBO)

Edward Berger – “Patrick Melrose” (Showtime)

Ryan Murphy – “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Craig Zisk – “The Looming Tower” (Hulu)

David Lynch – “Twin Peaks” (Showtime)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jessica Biel – “The Sinner” (USA Network)

Laura Dern – “The Tale” (HBO)

Michelle Dockery – “Godless” (Netflix)

Edie Falco – “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” (NBC)

Regina King – “Seven Seconds” (Netflix)

Sarah Paulson – “American Horror Story: Cult” (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Antonio Banderas – “Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

Darren Criss – “Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Patrick Melrose” (Showtime)

Jeff Daniels – “The Looming Tower” (Hulu)

John Legend – “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert” (NBC)

Jesse Plemons – “USS Callister”/”Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Melinda Taub, Samantha Bee – “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)” (TBS)

John Mulaney – “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City” (Netflix)

Michelle Wolf – “Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady” (HBO)

Patton Oswalt – “Patton Oswalt: Annihilation” (Netflix)

Steve Martin, Martin Short – “Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Stan Lathan – “Dave Chappelle: Equanimity” (Netflix)

Michael Bonfiglio – “Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld” (Netflix)

Marcus Raboy – “Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life” (Netflix)

Hamish Hamilton – “Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake” (NBC)

Glenn Weiss – “The Oscars” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin – “Homeland” (Showtime)

Matt Smith – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

David Harbour – “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Joseph Fiennes – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Vanessa Kirby – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Thandie Newton – “Westworld” (HBO)

Millie Bobby Brown – “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Alexis Bledel – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

The Duffer Brothers – “Stranger Things” (Netfix)

Joe Fields, Joe Weisberg – “The Americans” (FX)

Peter Morgan – “The Crown” (Neflix)

Bruce Miller – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Alan Taylor – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Jeremy Podeswa – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Daniel Sackheim – “Ozark” (Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers – “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Stephen Daldry – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Kari Skogland – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – “Ozark” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Ed Harris – “Westworld” (HBO)

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans” (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright – “Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany – “Orphan Black” (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Keri Russell – “The Americans” (FX)

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (TruTV)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman” (Hulu)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“The Tracey Ullman Show” (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Outstanding Limited Series

“Genius: Picasso” (National Geographic)

“Godless” (Netflix)

“Patrick Melrose” (Showtime)

“The Alienist” (TNT)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“GLOW” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Ms. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Americans” (FX)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)