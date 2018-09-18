Kirstie Alley claims John Travolta isn’t gay because they used to be in love

Kirstie Alley says John Travolta, who has faced rumors about his sexuality for years, isn’t gay.

Alley recently came in second place on the U.K.’s “Celebrity Big Brother.” While on the show, she admitted to having an emotional affair with her “Look Who’s Talking” co-star Travolta while she was married to Parker Stevenson and Travolta was dating Kelly Preston.

In an interview on Dan Wootton’s podcast, Alley detailed their relationship which she says was not a sexual one.

“It wasn’t a sexual relationship because I’m not going to cheat on my husband. But, you know I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way because I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time,” Alley says.

“He had dated Kelly Preston before he did ‘Look Who’s Talking’ with me and then I would say he would agree that it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other,” she continued. “When it became very apparent that I wasn’t going anywhere, I was staying married…and then he started seeing Kelly again.”

When Wootton asks Alley if she thinks Travolta is gay, she says no because they were in love.

“No, I don’t,” Alley replied. “I mean, I know him pretty well—and I know the love.”

Alley says she and Travolta are still friends and that he and Preston live next door to her.