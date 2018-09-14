Dua Lipa fans kicked out of concert for waving Pride flags

British pop star Dua Lipa was brought to tears on stage during her tour stop in Shanghai, China after some fans were allegedly kicked out for waving Pride flags.

In videos posted on social media, police are seen removing fans while Lipa continues to perform in the background.

New vid here. They've been dragged out with no dignity,Dua cried on the stage pic.twitter.com/pRD0qJMmG3 — SubwaySucker (@dr_jolin) September 12, 2018

According to the BBC, one woman who attended the concert with her daughter claimed police were “heavy-handed” and “aggressive” when ejecting fans from the concert. The woman also alleges that police put one man in a headlock.

Lipa teared up on stage after the incident and tried to end the show on a positive note.

“I want to create a really safe environment for us all to have fun. I want us all to dance. I want us all to sing, I want us all to just have a really good time. We have only a few more songs. I would love in these last few songs for us to really, really, really enjoy ourselves. How about that?” Lipa told the crowd.

Dua Lipa Cried In Shanghai China Tonight pic.twitter.com/Tz17SRGpiH — Liability (@958353005) September 12, 2018

After the show, Lipa posted a supportive message on Instagram for those fans who were forced out of the concert.

“I am proud and grateful that you felt safe enough to show your pride at my show,” Lipa wrote. “What you did takes a lot of bravery. I always want my music to bring strength, hope and unity. I was horrified by what happened and I send love to all my fans involved. I would love to come back for my fans when the time is right and hopefully see a room full of rainbows.”