Troye Sivan comments on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ spark another Azealia Banks Twitter rant

Azealia Banks is known for her Twitter fights as much as she is known for her music, as the “212” rapper infamously posts extreme comments and engages in celeb fights online.

This year alone Banks has gone after Beyonce, Cardi B and Elon Musk all from her various social media accounts. This time her latest target is singer-songwriter, Troye Sivan.

In an interview on the Zach Sang Show last January, Sivan was asked if there were any rappers he had an interest in working with.

“I mean, I was a huge Azealia Banks fan. That all just kind of like went south a little bit,” he said. “It’s just one of those annoying things where you just want to support [her] so bad, and it just doesn’t work out like that.”

Sivan’s comment did not sit well with Banks who responded, saying “For the record I am not interested nor have I ever been interested in a collaboration with Troye Sivan.”

Andy Cohen reignited her fury when Sivan stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” on Sept. 6 to promote his new film and album. Cohen asked the singer what he would say to Banks if he was stuck in an elevator with her.

“Probably nothing,” Sivan responded. “Like we would just awkwardly ride the elevator together. Maybe I would say, ‘Hey.’ Actually, it’s weird because it’s not even a thing, but there was a little thing, but I would just say, ‘Hey, I love your music.’ Because I do, that’s true.”

Banks took to Twitter with a string of tweets about Sivan’s remarks.

How about you turn around and face the corner of the elevator ? Or… how about you get off the elevator so I can ride in peace thank you. — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKSNYC) September 11, 2018

Like stooooop talking about meeeeeee. — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKSNYC) September 11, 2018

Stop trying to act like your above me with that performative “oh it’s not okay to like Azealia but I like her” type shit. Just keep it to yourself please — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKSNYC) September 11, 2018

Like go awayyy if you want to be a kunt you have to sign up for the kunt brigade but that doesn’t assure you will make it in to the bussyboynation — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKSNYC) September 11, 2018

I do not need that kind of support from other artists. That’s how these girls like @DUALIPA steal from me and think it’s cool to not acknowledge it. If @troyesivan wants to show support make it genuine https://t.co/AmfvjZvoee — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKSNYC) September 11, 2018

Throw the whole show away https://t.co/tyx7GGf0xa — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKSNYC) September 11, 2018

Sivan has not responded to Banks’ tweets.