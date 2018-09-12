Lady Gaga taught Bradley Cooper about drag during ‘A Star is Born’

Lady Gaga gave her co-star Bradley Cooper a crash course in drag makeup during the filming of “A Star is Born.”
In the film, Cooper stars as Jackson Main, an alcoholic veteran singer who discovers Gaga’s character Ally at a drag bar where”RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Shangela and Willam work.
“It was so wonderful, Bradley’s curiosity about drag makeup,” Gaga told Vulture .“I remember having a whole conversation with him about soaping the brow, how you get the eyebrow to stay down. You pat it with powder and then you can’t see it. All of these little details.”