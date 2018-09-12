Lady Gaga taught Bradley Cooper about drag during ‘A Star is Born’

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
September 12, 2018
Lady Gaga gave her co-star Bradley Cooper a crash course in drag makeup during the filming of “A Star is Born.”

In the film, Cooper stars as Jackson Main, an alcoholic veteran singer who discovers Gaga’s character Ally at a drag bar where”RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Shangela and Willam work.

“It was so wonderful, Bradley’s curiosity about drag makeup,” Gaga told Vulture .“I remember having a whole conversation with him about soaping the brow, how you get the eyebrow to stay down. You pat it with powder and then you can’t see it. All of these little details.”

However, this wasn’t Cooper’s first experience with drag. He revealed that he once went out in drag for Halloween with his “Wet Hot American Summer” co-star Amy Poehler.

“I do have to say — I just thought of it — one Halloween [with] Amy Poehler, I went in drag. I remember walking around New York City, and I was like Oh, I feel like a woman. But it was hard to find shoes that fit [size] 13. I needed more prep time. My friend had this incredible wig, so I just took her wig,” Cooper says.

“A Star is Born” opens in theaters on Oct. 5.

