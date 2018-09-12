Kit Harington wants Marvel to have a gay male lead

“There’s a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality — that they can’t somehow go hand in hand,” Harington said. “That we can’t have someone in a Marvel movie who’s gay in real life and plays some superhero. I mean, when is that going to happen?”
Marvel has announced that two out gay characters will be featured in upcoming Marvel films. One character has reportedly already been in a film while the other has yet to be introduced. Fans have speculated that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) from “Thor: Ragnarok” could be one of the characters. Although there has been no explicit mention of her sexuality in the film, Valkyrie is bisexual in the comics.