Kit Harington wants Marvel to have a gay male lead

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
September 12, 2018
Comments: 0

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington wants more gay representation in Marvel films.

Harington was at the Toronto Film Festival in promotion of his upcoming film “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.” He stars as a closeted TV actor who starts writing letters to an 11-year boy.

 Variety reports that Harington questioned when a gay actor would star in a Marvel movie.

“There’s a big problem with masculinity and homosexuality — that they can’t somehow go hand in hand,” Harington said. “That we can’t have someone in a Marvel movie who’s gay in real life and plays some superhero. I mean, when is that going to happen?”

Marvel has announced that two out gay characters will be featured in upcoming Marvel films. One character has reportedly already been in a film while the other has yet to be introduced. Fans have speculated that Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) from “Thor: Ragnarok” could be one of the characters. Although there has been no explicit mention of her sexuality in the film, Valkyrie is bisexual in the comics.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

‘Westworld,’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ actress Tessa Thompson comes out as bisexual
Marvel adding two out LGBT characters to film franchise
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is the first LGBT character in a Marvel film