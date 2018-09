‘Queer Eye,’ RuPaul win big at Creative Emmys

“Queer Eye” and RuPaul scored big at the 70th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend. The award show honors achievements in reality, documentary and variety programming.

“Queer Eye” won Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program.

RuPaul received his third consecutive win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” received a few technical awards such as Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Non-Fiction, or Reality Programming, Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special and Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program.

Other notable wins include five awards for the late Craig Zadan’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert,” including for Outstanding Variety Special. The wins solidified John Legend, Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber with EGOT status.

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” also earned Bourdain five posthumous awards.