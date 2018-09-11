Farrah Fawcett’s son Redmond O’Neal accused of anti-gay hate crime

Redmond O’Neal, the only son of the late Farrah Fawcett and actor Ryan O’Neal, is being sued by a gay man who alleges O’Neal assaulted him and called him a gay slur, according to USA Today.

Ken Fox, 33, and his attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference on Thursday announcing that Fox had filed a lawsuit for assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violation of civil rights, negligence, loss of consortium and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Fox says he was walking down a street in Los Angeles to his neighborhood laundromat when he saw a man approach him wearing a hoodie and holding a bottle in a paper bag. Fox alleges that the man said “What are you looking at?” and called him a gay slur before hitting Fox in the face with a bottle. Fox says as he lay bleeding on the ground O’Neal continued to throw punches and called him more slurs.

“I felt trapped, like a wounded animal. I literally thought I was going to die,” Fox said. “All I could do was scream until he just walked away.”

He continued: “I have spent the last four months recovering from what Redmond O’Neal did to me. I am speaking out today because I need to do what I can to make sure that this man never injures or hurts another defenseless ‘faggot’ ever again. That’s what Mr. O’Neal called me right before he sucker punched me. The word faggot is hate speech and just one of many offensive terms used to make gay men feel ashamed of themselves.”

Fox is one of five men O’Neal allegedly attacked unprovoked between May 2 and May 5 2018. O’Neal was arrested on May 8 for robbing a 7-11 store and threatening the store clerk with a knife. He is currently awaiting trial.