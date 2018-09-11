Armie Hammer promises ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel ‘will happen’

Elio and Oliver’s story will continue, according to Armie Hammer.

In an interview with Variety, Hammer says a “Call Me By Your Name” sequel “will happen.”

“It will happen because there are already people working on it and trying to make it happen,” Hammer says.

“More than anything I trust the artistic direction to Luca and [novelist] André Aciman and to those guys who did such a good job handling it the first time around. The only thing I want to see is I want to see it happen. I want to do it again…I miss the whole crew. It was such a special time. It was such a collaborative, unique, and totally immersive filming experience that I never really had, nor since. If we get to do another one, I’ll feel really lucky,” he continued.

Hammer was also asked if rumors were true that Dakota Johnson had been cast as Oliver’s wife but the actor couldn’t confirm or deny.