Cher’s ‘Here We Go Again Tour’ coming to Orlando

Oh, Mamma Mia! Cher is coming to Orlando!

The one-and-only Cher announced that she is taking her love of ABBA on the road for a 30-city North American tour, and Orlando is on her list of stops.

The “Here We Go Again Tour” comes to the Amway Center on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, and will be the Grammy Award-winning singer’s first time touring the U.S. after five years.

Cher announced the tour when she appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Aug. 23 while promoting her new ABBA tribute album, “Dancing Queen.”

The first leg of Cher’s “Here We Go Again Tour” takes her to Australia and New Zealand this fall, with the North American tour starting Jan. 17 in Fort Myers, Fla.

The new “ABBA-fied” Cher started this past summer when she appeared in the movie musical “Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again,” the sequel to the 2008 hit “Mamma Mia! The Movie” starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard.

“Dancing Queen” will be Cher’s 26th studio album and will feature ABBA classics like “Dancing Queen,” “SOS,” “Fernando” and “GIMME! GIMME! GIMME! (A Man After Midnight).” “Dancing Queen” is scheduled for release on Sept. 28 and is currently available for pre-order.

Tickets for the “Here We Go Again Tour” go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 14 at noon EST.

Tickets will range from $47.95 to $207.95, but prices are subject to change. The tickets will be available for purchase at the Amway Center box office, Ticketmaster retail locations, charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000 or at TicketMaster.com.

For Amway Center box office and ticket information, visit AmwayCenter.com.