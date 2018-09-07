Watch: ‘Will & Grace’ season two trailer teases possible wedding

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
September 7, 2018
“Will & Grace” returns for a second season this fall and its new promo teases someone could be getting hitched.

In the trailer, Will (Erick McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) are seen at a wedding. When the bride goes to throw the bouquet over her shoulder, all four scramble to be the one to catch it.

There’s no hint at who could be getting married but Jack did propose to his boyfriend Estefan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) in the season one finale. Will or Grace could also be going down the aisle as they both have new love interests coming this season. Matt Bomer has been cast as TV news anchor McCoy Whitman, who strikes up a romance with Will. David Schwimmer also joins the cast as Grace’s new beau.

“Will & Grace” premieres on Oct. 4 on NBC. Watch the teaser below.

