The Center Orlando to become home for permanent LGBTQ history exhibit

ORLANDO | The LGBT+ Center Orlando, Inc. and LGBTQ History Museum of Central Florida are partnering up to install a permanent LGBTQ history exhibit in The Center Orlando, which has undergone a new renovation.

The collaboration’s mission is to “promote and empower the LGBT community and its allies through information, education, advocacy and support.”

The Center announced it dedicated a wall space for the exhibit and that the LGBTQ History Museum will be managing the installation.

“It is difficult for young people to learn the history of our community and give them a sense of the rich stories and interesting people that came before them,” says The LGBTQ History Museum board member Martha Brenckle.

Brenckle continues, “We hope this permanent installation located inside The Center will serve the entire community so they can see their history, the struggles, the triumphs and all the good and bad that happened along the way.”

There will be a rotating display each quarter of the year. Their first display “The History of Orlando’s LGBT+ Center,” will be a retrospect of the 40-year history of The Center in Orlando.

“Having a permanent museum located within the walls of our LGBT Center certainly helps us fulfill our mission,” says George Wallace, executive director of The Center. “Of all of the collaborations and partnerships we have established over the past year, this one is particularly exciting for a number of reasons, especially as we move toward the 50th anniversary of Stonewall and the gay rights movement.”

The display is scheduled to open to the public Oct. 1, with a grand opening reception scheduled for Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.

More information on The Center Orlando’s history exhibit and new renovation is available at TheCenterOrlando.org.