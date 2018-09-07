Rainbow flag makes cameo in PS4’s new ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ video game

PlayStation 4’s “Marvel’s Spider-Man” video game was released worldwide Sept. 7 and gaymers’ “spidey sense” started to tingle when they saw a shout out to the LGBTQ community from the webslinger.

The game’s detailed layout of New York City lets our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man swing up and down the streets of The Big Apple, passing many of the city’s most well-known landmarks. The city is also filled with dozens of Easter eggs hidden throughout the game, including a nod to one of the LGBTQ community’s most notable symbols.

Watermark’s Tampa Bay Bureau Chief Ryan Williams-Jent took these screen shots of Spidey showing his Pride by chilling out on the end of a flagpole displaying the LGBTQ rainbow flag. The flagpole is attached to a building painted with the rainbow colors.

“Spider-Man” has received mostly positive reviews from gamers, critics and Spider-Man fans, alike.

“Spider-Man” is available now, exclusively on PlayStation 4. Watch the game trailer below.