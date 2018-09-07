‘Grey’s Anatomy’ casts its first gay male surgeon

Alex Landi has been cast as the first gay male surgeon in “Grey’s Anatomy.”

TVLine reports Landi, who is half-Korean and half-Italian, will portray Dr. Nico Kim. The role will be reoccurring but no details on Nico’s plot have been revealed.

“Grey’s Anatomy” has included LGBT characters in the past but the LGBT characters on the medical staff, such as Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) and lesbian Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), have only been female until now.

On Instagram, Landi posted that he is “very grateful” to be cast as Nico.

“Grey’s Anatomy” season 15 premieres with a two-hour episode on Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.