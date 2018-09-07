Bliss CARES announces new program to assist hardship patients

ORLANDO l Bliss CARES announced a new eligibility card program to help patients experiencing financial hardships or individuals without insurance.

The eligibility card will allow the holder access to free healthcare services related to HIV, Hepatitis and STDs for one year. Services will include clinic visits, lab tests, mental health care counseling, vaccines, co-pays, medicine and care management.

Bliss CARES is a nonprofit organization that opened its doors in 2015 and is dedicated to treating and preventing the spread of HIV, Hepatitis and STDs. In 2017, Bliss CARES treated 1,583 patients and provided nearly $2 million worth of medical care to the Central Florida community.

“It’s so important because this will provide access for individuals with no income, as well as those who are uninsured or under-insured,” says Bliss CARES Executive Director Juan Rodriguez. “We’re providing care in all aspects of the patient’s medical treatment.”

Rodriguez says that the organization looks to bring several programs to Bliss CARES along with the eligibility cards, including mental health counseling and a nutrition plan.

“We are working on things that are not readily available in our community and needed, rather than doing what other [organizations] are doing and overlapping services,” says Rodriguez. “We want to make sure we target and seal the gap of need.”

According to Rodriguez, Bliss CARES emphasizes wanting patients to feel relaxed and respected, and it prides itself on being a completely judge-free zone.

Bliss CARES also puts an emphasis on offering comprehensive and respectful healthcare for members of the transgender community.

Last year, Bliss CARES recognized nearly 30 transgender individuals at TRANSaction’s “Celebration of Success.” The TRANSaction program assisted transgender individuals in the community by providing education on a variety of topics such as safety, healthcare, name changes and more.

For more information on Bliss CARES services and programs visit BlissHS.com.