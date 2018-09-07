Amazon series ‘Jack Ryan’ under fire for including transphobic slur

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
September 7, 2018
Amazon Prime’s new series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is facing criticism for using a transphobic slur.

In one episode, a character jokingly asks another character how he got a black eye.

“Did you accidentally pick up another tr*nny on Fremont Street?” the character says.

The slur was slammed by Eliel Cruz, NYC Anti-Violence Project communications director, on Twitter. Cruz also made reference to the murders of trans women Dejanay L. Stanton and Vontashia Bell.

“This shit is repulsive @jackryanamazon. Trans women die from pick up violence. This isn’t funny. This is real life,” Cruz tweeted.

Other people soon followed suit and called out the show on Twitter.

Some viewers specifically addressed John Kransinki who stars as the title character and serves as executive producer on the series.

Both Amazon and Krasinski have not commented on the controversy.

