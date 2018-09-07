Amazon series ‘Jack Ryan’ under fire for including transphobic slur

Amazon Prime’s new series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” is facing criticism for using a transphobic slur.

In one episode, a character jokingly asks another character how he got a black eye.

“Did you accidentally pick up another tr*nny on Fremont Street?” the character says.

The slur was slammed by Eliel Cruz, NYC Anti-Violence Project communications director, on Twitter. Cruz also made reference to the murders of trans women Dejanay L. Stanton and Vontashia Bell.

“This shit is repulsive @jackryanamazon. Trans women die from pick up violence. This isn’t funny. This is real life,” Cruz tweeted.

This shit is repulsive @jackryanamazon. Trans women die from pick up violence. This isn’t funny. This is real life. pic.twitter.com/S6782JwrSb — Eliel Cruz (@elielcruz) September 1, 2018

Other people soon followed suit and called out the show on Twitter.

I’m a trans man & I was so excited for this show. This part came on & I wanted to cry I can’t watch it anymore cause of this line. Trans people are attacked everyday for just existing & the use of this slur advocates for that kind of treatment especially towards trans women — august ⚣ (@boytoy_tae) September 2, 2018

The "joke" is that he wasn't able to beat up a transwoman. Not only does this normalize violence against trans people, it reinforces the toxic notion that transwoman merely existing represent an existential threat to the fragile masculine identity of cis men. — No Ice Please PDX (@1plus2arrows) September 1, 2018

It's funny because he became violent when realising he was with a trans women, forcing her to try and defend herself. Hopefully he didn't murder her. What a funny joke this is. — Regular Robyn (@WriteyFolks) September 1, 2018

Some viewers specifically addressed John Kransinki who stars as the title character and serves as executive producer on the series.

Hey @johnkrasinski wanna comment on this since you're the face of this show that uses transphobic language and implies violence against a trans person? — Ingrid (@ingridostby) September 1, 2018

I'd also like to know, @johnkrasinski. You're an EP on the show too, so it's not like you can claim to just be the talent. — Luca Beale (@brewstronomy) September 1, 2018

Both Amazon and Krasinski have not commented on the controversy.