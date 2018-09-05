NGMA announces national, local Ad POP Award winners

The National LGBT Media Association (NGMA) announced the winners of the 2018 Advertiser Pride in Online and Print Awards, better known as the Ad POPs.

The Ad POPs award the best representations of LGBTQ advertising, in both print and online, that are placed in the regional newspapers, magazines and websites of the NGMA’s member cities.The NGMA represents legacy brand names, including Watermark here in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, as well as the Bay Area Reporter in San Francisco, Bay Windows in Boston, Between the Lines in Detroit, the Dallas Voice, Gay City News in New York City, the Los Angeles Blade, Philadelphia Gay News, South Florida Gay News, the Georgia Voice, the Washington Blade and Windy City Times in Chicago.

Locally, each NGMA member publication selected Ad POP winners in their regional markets. Watermark, representing two markets, presented Ad POP Awards to advertisers in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

Watermark’s 2018 Ad POP recipients in Central Florida are Orlando Health through Efficiency Media, Avita Pharmacy and Pinero Preventative Medical Care.

Watermark’s 2018 Ad POP recipients in Tampa Bay are the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Empath Partners in Care through Connectivity Marketing and Metro Wellness and Community Centers.

The NGMA, with the help of Rivendell Media — which represents more than 150 LGBTQ media companies to advertisers, coordinated national entries across local LGBTQ media and named

Target Corporation as the Ad POP national award winner.

Awards were granted based on 2017 advertising campaigns on the local level. For more information, visit NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.