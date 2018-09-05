Metro Wellness, CAN Community Health open Clearwater Health Center

ABOVE: Rose Addison, Vilma M. Vega, Priya Rajkumar and Caroline White-Smith open Metro and CAN’s Clearwater location Aug. 30. Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent.

Metro Wellness & Community Centers and CAN Community Health leadership gathered Aug. 30 to introduce the community to their Clearwater Health Center and its team.

“I’m the Medical Director at this office and I’m really blessed to be here and to be able to provide care,” Dr. Vilma M. Vega shared at the opening. “I am blessed to see this. We’re here for all patients, whether insured or not insured; they are all treated exactly the same.”Metro COO Priya Rajkumar echoed the sentiment, noting that the space will offer a “full spectrum of services,” including “everything from HIV medical care to PrEP services to mental health.” She further advised that if a particular service isn’t provided at the location, patients can be referred to another Metro or CAN site.

“We’re all about partnerships, and when we talk partnerships at CAN, our number one partner is Metro,” CAN CEO Richard E. Carlisle added. “We have an excellent group here. Our staff is outstanding, both on the Metro side and the CAN side; we couldn’t do this without them.”

Following the event, Metro advised via Facebook that the organizations were pleased to make essential healthcare services accessible to more of the community. To learn more about Metro and CAN’s Clearwater site, located at 2349 Sunset Point Rd., visit MetroTampaBay.org/Health/Primary-Care.