‘House of Cards’ trailer reveals the fate of Spacey’s Frank Underwood

Netflix released a “House of Cards” teaser trailer for its upcoming final season Sept. 5, explaining how they are writing out lead actor Kevin Spacey.

Spacey played power-hungry politician Frank Underwood for five seasons on the award-winning show that put Netflix’s original programming on the map.

After being accused last year of sexually assaulting over a dozen men including actor Anthony Rapp when he was only 14 years old, Spacey was fired from “House of Cards” among several other projects.

the “House of Cards” Twitter account tweeted GIFs and names of several different characters who died at the hands of Underwood, leading up to a 25-second teaser video featuring Claire Underwood (played by Robin Wright), who last season took over the role of U.S. President from her husband.

Wright told NBC’s TODAY in July that she didn’t know Spacey well outside of work.

“He was great with me, he was never disrespectful to me,” she said in the interview. “That’s my personal experience, that’s the only thing that I feel I have the right to talk about.”

Los Angeles prosecutors said on Sept. 4 they will not be filing charges against Spacey for an accusation of sexual assault from 1992 due to the statute of limitations, the LA Times reported.

At the time of the allegations, Spacey tweeted an apology.

“If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” he said in the statement.

In the same statement, Spacey controversially came out as gay.

“I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life and I choose now to live as a gay man,” he said.

The sixth and final season of House of Cards comes to Netflix on Nov. 2. Watch the teaser below.