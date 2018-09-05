Equality Florida Action PAC endorses Andrew Gillum for governor

MIAMI | Equality Florida Action PAC, Florida’s only political committee working to end discrimination against LGBTQ Floridians, announced its endorsement ofgubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum Aug. 31.

“Andrew Gillum has been a consistent champion for LGBTQ equality, and Floridians will see the stark contrast between his record on equality and his opponent who has embraced the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and policies of the Trump-Pence administration,” PAC Chair Stratton Pollitzer released in a statement.“DeSantis is out of touch with the values of everyday Floridians, 70% of whom support nondiscrimination protections for the LGBTQ community,” the press release continues. “Mayor Gillum has committed to advancing Florida as a leader for LGBTQ equality in the South, making the state a welcoming place for everyone to live, work, and visit.”

The PAC also announced a statewide fundraising tour and campaign to mobile 1.3 million pro-equality voters. The campaign will focus on motivating nearly 500,000 voters who rarely vote in midterms and those who will be specifically motivated by a strong LGBTQ equality advocate on the ballot. Equality Florida Action PAC advises it will use a combination of targeted digital media, phone calls and a field outreach to mobilize the voters.

“Andrew Gillum is the equality champion who can energize voters and win the Governor’s Mansion,” Pollitzer’s statement noted.