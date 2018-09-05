Cincinnati unveils new LGBTQ-related crosswalk

By : wire report
September 5, 2018
Comments: 0

CINCINNATI (AP)|  Cincinnati officials have unveiled a new rainbow-painted crosswalk in honor of the city’s LGBTQ community.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the crosswalk unveiled Aug. 30 is located in the city’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, near a street honored for two men who led the way to marriage equality in all 50 states.

The crosswalk was designed by the city Department of Transportation, and its $8,000 cost was covered by an anonymous donor.

The city’s first openly gay council member Chris Seelbach joined in praising the new crosswalk, saying it celebrates laws and policies that ensure everyone is welcome in the city.

Cincinnati now joins nearly 100 cities in America with LGBTQ-related crosswalks

Share this story:

wire report

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Leaders behind LGBTQ measure shut political action committee
139 colleges labeled ‘absolute worst’ for LGBT students
Study: Bullying persists in school, reports of sex crime up