Chilean Senate approves trans rights bill

The Chilean Senate on Tuesday by a 28-14 vote margin gave its final approval to a bill that would allow transgender people to legally change their name and gender without surgery.

The bill that lawmakers approved does not include Chileans who are under 14-years-old.

Organizando Trans Diversidades and other Chilean advocacy groups applauded the bill’s passage, while criticizing the exclusion of those who are under 14.

The Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation in a statement described it as a “step forward for all trans people who are older than 14-years-old, who will be able to see improvements to their quality of life with more simple ways to change their legal name and sex.

“By allowing this, there will be better work, educational and familial opportunities,” it adds.

A trans rights bill has been before Chilean lawmakers since 2013.

President Sebastián Piñera, who took office in March, supports the bill. The measure received renewed attention after “A Fantastic Woman,” a Chilean film that stars trans actress Daniela Vega, won this year’s Oscar for best foreign language film.

The bill now goes before the Chilean House of Deputies for a final vote. Piñera has 30 days to approve or veto it if it passes.