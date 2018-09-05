Balance Tampa Bay’s Avant Garde raises over $16K for EPIC

ABOVE: Balance Tampa Bay’s fourth annual masquerade was held Aug. 4. Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent.

LGBTA volunteer organization Balance Tampa Bay announced Aug. 31 that its fourth annual masquerade ball raised $16,000 for Empath Partners in Care (EPIC).

“On behalf of Balance Tampa Bay’s Executive Board, Committee Members, and EPIC, we would like to thank you for your support of Avant Garde, our 4th Annual Masquerade at the Armature Works,” masquerade Event Chair Ryan Young shared with attendees. “Because of your support and generous sponsorship, Balance Tampa Bay was able to raise over $16,000 to deliver to EPIC to help them continue to change the everyday lives of HIV/AIDS impacted clients.”Young noted that for the past four years, Balance Tampa Bay has been dedicated to raising awareness and support for EPIC. He further advised that the organization is “committed to our local community through the amazing services that are provided.”

“EPIC brings together the nearly 60 years of combined HIV service experience of ASAP (AIDS Service Association of Pinellas) and Francis House to provide a wide variety of medical care, counseling, support and prevention services, and continued seamless care that supports clients to maintain healthy and self-sufficient lives,” he concluded.

For more information about EPIC, visit myepic.org. For more information about Balance Tampa Bay, visit BalanceTampaBay.org

You can check out photos from this year’s event here.