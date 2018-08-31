Sia refused to take a photo with Donald Trump for her ‘queer and Mexican’ fans

Sia revealed she turned down a photo request from Donald Trump because of her “queer and Mexican fans.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Australian singer recounted the time she was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” in November 2015. She says Trump, who was just a presidential candidate at the time, and his daughter Ivanka approached her with a camera and asked for a photo. She decided to decline because of her fanbase.

“Actually, do you mind if we don’t? I have a lot of queer and Mexican fans, and I don’t want them to think that I support your views,” she told Trump.

Sia says Trump was understanding.

“‘Oh, no problem. Then don’t,’” she recounts him saying. “It was as if he viewed me as protecting my brand. He respected that.”

However, Sia says she did have one negative reaction that night.

“I was like, ‘Thank you so much,’ and then I went into my dressing room and had crazy diarrhea,” she said.