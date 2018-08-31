Idris Elba defends casting straight actor Jack Whitehall as gay character

The controversial casting of straight actor Jack Whitehall as a gay character in Disney’s upcoming film “Jungle Cruise” was met with plenty of criticism but actor Idris Elba is defending the decision.
In an interview with Time Out London, Elba attributed the casting to “artistic license.”
“Artistic licence is artistic licence,” Elba said. “If an actor has the attributes to do something, they should be able to do it. They’re acting. You don’t necessarily have to be gay to play a gay character. Though you do have to be black to play a black character.”