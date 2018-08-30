Pride-banning Ronda Storms loses bid for Florida House

BRANDON | Ronda Storms, who led Hillsborough County’s now-defunct ban on the recognition of LGBTQ Pride, lost her bid for House District 59 in Florida’s GOP Primary Aug. 28.

Storms announced March 9 that she would run for the office, having left the public eye in 2012 after losing a property appraiser’s race. The two-term state senator’s anti-LGBTQ ban on pride celebrations in Hillsborough County passed in 2005 and remained in place until 2013.

“I move that we adopt a policy that Hillsborough County government abstain from acknowledging, promoting or participating in gay pride recognition and events, little g, little p,” Storms infamously said as she introduced the anti-LGBTQ measure.

Watermark reached out to Storms in March to inquire if she had a specific message for LGBTQ voters, particularly to those who may have felt hesitant about her run given her anti-LGBTQ history in the county. “Look at my record,” Storms advised. “Make your decision based on your conscience and my record.”

According to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections as of Aug. 30, 12,882 people voted in the race between Storms and her primary opponent Joe Wicker. Of the votes cast, Storms received 5,891 to Wicker’s 6,991—or 45.73 percent to Wicker’s 54.27 percent.

“Though I lost the election for State House District 59, I feel so blessed by the campaign we ran,” Storms addressed supporters on Facebook. “I felt so encouraged by your prayers and many kindnesses. I know His banner over me is love so my family and I look forward to the richness of life that He has for us. Blessings to each of you and big hugs, too.”



In addition to Brandon, Florida’s House District 59 in Hillsborough County includes Bloomingdale, Gibsonton, Palm River-Clair Mel, Progress Village, Riverview and Valrico.

Image via Ronda Storms’ Facebook page.