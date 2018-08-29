Watch: trailer for ‘Sauvage,’ the film with a sex scene so graphic people walked out

“Sauvage” has dropped its trailer giving people a first look at the film which caused controversy at Cannes for its graphic sex scene.

The French film from debut director Camille Vidal-Naquet tells the story of Leo (Félix Maritaud), a 22-year-old gay prostitute in France. Marituad received the Louis Roederer Foundating Rising Star Award for his performance.

“Sauvage” premiered at Cannes and reportedly one sex scene in the film was so graphic that people left the theater.

Vulture critic Kyle Buchanan described the scene, which involves a couple, in his review of the film.

“At one point, Léo goes home with a city-dwelling couple who treat him like an unthinking animal, making cruel cracks about his appearance and inspecting his teeth as though they were checking the quality of a product. It’s hard to watch this happen to someone as open-hearted as Léo, and that’s even before one of the men orders Léo to get on all fours, then begins to lube up a gigantic, intimidating butt plug which he will wield almost like a weapon. A few of the women behind me fled the theater at that point, but Vidal-Naquet said such a scene was necessary,” Buchanan writes.

The scene in question is shown briefly in the trailer.

“Sauvage” hits theaters later this year.