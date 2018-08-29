Lady Gaga lullaby cover album gets September release

Lady Gaga’s hit singles will be transformed into baby lullabies thanks to a new cover album produced by Rockabye Baby!

Rockabye Baby! has previously covered the music of artists such as Black Sabbath, Miley Cyrus, Adele, Justin Timberlake and Taylor Swift.

The series turns songs into softer sounding versions with no lyrics. Billboard released the complete track list of Lady Gaga covers below.

1. Born This Way

2. The Edge of Glory

3. Bad Romance

4. Poker Face

5. Just Dance

6. Alejandro

7. Paparazzi

8. Telephone

9. Perfect Illusion

10. Applause

11. Yoü and I

12. Million Reason

“Rockabye Baby! Lullaby Renditions of Lady Gaga” will be released on Sept. 21.

Listen to a snippet of the lullaby version of “Poker Face” below.