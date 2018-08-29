Anti-LGBTQ Pinellas-Pasco judicial candidate Donald McBath loses election

TAMPA | Publicly anti-LGBTQ Wesley Chapel attorney Donald McBath was defeated Aug. 28 by prosecutor Doneene D. Loar in his bid for the Pinellas-Pasco circuit judgeship.

The candidate first generated headlines May 30 after the Tampa Bay Times highlighted his commentary condemning the LGBTQ and Muslim communities. “If the homosexual continues committing that sin of sodomy, his soul faces ETERNAL damnation,” McBath shared via Facebook Feb. 25, the outlet reported. “Abstain, if you really have that mental illness. It’s not love.”

McBath subsequently confirmed the authenticity of the social media posts, reiterating ahead of the nonpartisan race that “Jesus condemned sodomy!!!!”

As Watermark reported in June, McBath did not respond to our multiple requests for comment but did update his campaign website to include an official statement on the matter. “As a Christian, I love homosexuals too,” he wrote. “I just don’t like the sinful act of sodomy. In my personal opinion, the Bible is clear as to the sin. It is unnatural.”

“It doesn’t mean that two males or two females can’t be best friends,” McBath further noted. “Our Lord Jesus Christ talks about the fact we should love the sinner but hate the sin.”

Following this, McBath once again emphasized his homophobic views ahead of 2018’s St. Pete Pride. “This weekend, don’t forget to take your little children to St. Petersburg to watch the DRAG QUEEN contest,” he shared. “They opened up a family friendly area so your innocent kids can witness PERVERSION in action, all for the sake of inclusion. Sick!!!!!!”

The attorney also posted a screenshot of Tampa Bay WAVE award-winning entertainer Alexis De La Mer’s profile photo, complete with commentary. “‘Toxic masculinity training’ for young children in public schools will result in more sissy’s [sic] in our society and eventually a national public holiday for queers!” he wrote. “The left continues to go bat poop crazy!!!!”

According to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections as of Aug. 29, 174,225 people voted in the race between McBath and Loar to replace retiring Circuit Judge Frank Quesada. Of the votes cast, the self-described “PROUD DEPLORABLE” received 57,415 to Loar’s 117,965—or 32.74 percent to Loar’s 67.26 percent.

Following the results, McBath addressed supporters via Facebook. “Thank you my friends for your support in the Judicial election,” he wrote. “We fell short but we are all winners in so many ways! Vivat Jesus brothers and sisters.”

“If I am elected Circuit Court Judge I promise to fairly and equally apply the law, to uphold the integrity of the courts, and to treat all parties with respect,” Loar’s campaign advised ahead of the election. Loar will assume her new role as Pinellas-Pasco circuit judge with 15 years of experience as an area prosecutor.

