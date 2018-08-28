Chloë Grace Moretz credits her LGBT advocacy to her two gay brothers

Chloë Grace Moretz explained how she became an advocate for the LGBT community in an interview in the September issue of the Gay Times.

Moretz, who stars in the gay conversion drama “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” says fighting for her two gay brothers is what started her LGBT advocacy.

“I grew up fighting on their behalf because it broke my heart to see that yes, they can stand up for themselves, but people wouldn’t listen. So I took it upon myself with their blessing to go out there and talk about it, and to tell people, ‘Hey, being gay is not a big deal at all. But be proud and be out there and raise the flag high. Be a part of the community, and be for the community.’ So it was never a question to me whether or not I was ever going to be an advocate, and what that meant to my heart and how it shaped me,” Moretz says in quotes obtained by Just Jared.

The actress explains how she learned how to have a healthy relationship from her brother and his boyfriend.

“The healthiest relationship that I’ve ever seen and grew up with was not that of my parents, it was that of my brother [Trevor] and his boyfriend [Nick] who have been together – still to this day – for 11 years,” she says.”That has been my most healthy parental relationship that I’ve ever seen. It gave me faith and hope that you can find someone to be with for a long period of time who you truly love. But for me, it’s interesting that it wasn’t your typical nuclear family unit – it’s my gay brother and his boyfriend.”

She also says she hopes “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” can help the fight against conversion therapy.

“In the current state of America, if you don’t have a message that you’re pushing out, if it’s not some sort of activism, then why are you doing it? I want this movie to be a platform. I want this movie to start a conversation and to help lobby against conversion therapy in America. I’m actually flying to DC to do a screening and to have an open conversation with a couple of politicians, and to talk about lobbying against gay conversion therapy in America,” Moretz says.

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” is currently in theaters.