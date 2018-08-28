Anna Kendrick opens up about her sexual fluidity

Actress Anna Kendrick opened up about her sexuality fluidity in an interview with Pride Source.

Kendrick, 33, was promoting her upcoming film “A Simple Favor” which co-stars Blake Lively. Stephanie (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively) are two moms who become friends at their children’s school but Emily mysteriously disappears. While trying to find out what happened to Emily, Stephanie delves into Emily’s past.

In an interview with Pride Source, Kendrick compared herself more to Emily who is “very comfortable with the fluid aspects of her sexuality.”

She recalled her first same-sex kiss in high school which “wasn’t just like, we’re at a party and boys are watching! That horrible performance silliness.”

“I think I haven’t had that emotional love for a lady, which isn’t saying it could never happen to me,” Kendrick adds.

Kendrick also revealed what it was like to kiss Lively in the film.

“All I’m ever thinking about in (kissing) scenes is, who has gum? Who has a mint? And I think Blake is probably the same because I’ve never experienced a guy, like, searching for a mint and searching for gum. So, we were the mintiest, freshest two people to have ever kissed in the history of America. … Call Guinness,” Kendrick says. “It was a fun day.”

“A Simple Favor” hits theaters on Sept. 14.