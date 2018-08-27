Watch: gay dads criticized for raising a child on ‘What Would You Do?’

Unsuspecting diners had their views on gay adoption and foster care tested in a new segment on “What Would You Do?”

The scenario was inspired by the statistic that same-sex couples in the U.S. are raising almost 60,000 adopted and foster children. Married same-sex couples have opened their homes to 26,000 of those children.

On this episode of the hidden camera show, actors portrayed a gay couple raising an adopted daughter. While out at a restaurant, the couple is verbally harassed by a woman who believes the child shouldn’t be raised without a mother. The social experiment was conducted in both Orangetown, New York and Bardstown, Kentucky to compare how location affected people’s reactions.

In Kentucky, the harasser makes comments such as “I don’t think a child should be raised that way” and “That’s an innocent child with two gay men raising her.”

One man jumps up from the table saying “Lady, are you nuts or something? This lady is annoying me, probably these other people. We need it stop. We didn’t come here to be annoyed by you.”

A woman responds to the harasser by saying “I’m a teacher. I see it all the time and the children do not have problems.”

Some diners did note that while they disagree with the couple’s lifestyle they thought it was wrong of the woman to harass them in public.

In New York, customers were also supportive of the family.

“You need to lighten up lady,” one customer tells the harasser.“You need to back off. You’ve got two people celebrating and demonstrating love for a child. You’ve got some nerve. It doesn’t matter. Love is love. Would you rather see that child homeless, starving to death? It’s not about your opinion. It’s about the welfare of a child, a human being. The problem in the world is not two men raising a child. The problem in the world is you making comments like that.”

