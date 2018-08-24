Local Award-Winning Realty Agent David Dorman partners with Orlando Magic

ORLANDO | Local gay realty agent, David Dorman, with CENTURY 21 Professional Group Inc. is pairing up with Orlando Magic in a unique collaboration.

“We’ll have access to targeted marketing inside the Orlando arena not just Orlando Magic,” Dorman says. Their collaboration will include digital signage, marketing and web assets.

Dorman claims his success is due to being dedicated and straight forward to his customers and his reviews would agree. One review read, “this would not have been possible without his dedication and patience.” Another read, “he and his team inspired confidence and became a trusted friend in the community who I could rely on with many local recommendations for items important in our lives.”

Dorman has become a trusted member in the community. With his extensive charity work like working with Hope and Help and Easterseals, he has truly made a name for himself in Orlando. He claims with time his business has become more organic.

“You have to get out there and physically meet people and listen to what they have to say,” says Dorman.

Dorman has astounding reviews and has proved himself over and over again. He has been a licensed realtor since 1999 and active member in the Orlando community. He was recognized in Orlando Magazines Real Estates Hot 100 and named one of the top 100 realtors in Orlando. He was also the first CENTURY 21 agent to be inducted to the Centurian Honor Society for his remarkable services.

For more information go to DavidDorman.com.