Watermark’s Wedding Bells: Christopher Boldys and Kyle Rogers

Sometimes you’ve got to put the “classic” into classically gay; that’s exactly what Christopher Boldys did when he proposed to his now-husband Kyle Rogers in May 2016. He popped the question at Tiffany’s in Manhattan.

Boldys and Rogers first met in June 2013 at a Starbucks in Royal Oak, Michigan. Both are from Metro Detroit and now live in their new home in Sarasota.“As time went on from meeting we realized we got along very well with each other,” says Rogers, who is employed as a human resource manager. “It’s important to always be friends and have the same goals in life.”

Christopher Boldys, who works as a senior mortgage underwriter, shares that he knew pretty early on that Rogers was the one. “Very quickly I realized he was special and I couldn’t imagine him not being in my life.”

The couple exchanged vows in the presence of family and friends on June 23, 2018, their five-year anniversary. The ceremony took place on the beach on Anna Maria Island, just off White Street.

The wedding party subsequently commemorated the day with a reception at Motorworks Brewery in Bradenton.

Boldys and Rogers found a special way to incorporate the important place their engagement took place: through the Tiffany blue accents on their dark suits, and even more fittingly, in the two wedding cakes—one a manatee and the other a Tiffany box. The manatee was made of chocolate and the Tiffany box was made of a vanilla rainbow, of course.

“The cakes were very cool, but most importantly, having our friends and family from Michigan all fly down to be with us,” Rogers remembers about the most special moment of the day for him.

“The best part for me was on Sunday at our open house pool party,” Boldys says. “Our new house finally became our home, full of the laughter of family and friends.”

Engagement date: May 28, 2016

Wedding date: June 23, 2018

Venue: Anna Maria Island

Colors: Traditional dark suits with Tiffany blue as accent

Live Musician: The Lucky Penny

Caterer: Kites in Bradenton

Officiant: Mike Nygren

Cake Bakery: Cakes by Ron

Cake/Cupcake Flavors: Chocolate and vanilla:

Theme: Relaxed Beach

Photographer: Katie Mick Photography

