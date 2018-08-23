The Last Page with Aaron Drake

What do you do for Watermark?

Wedding announcements, local interest and travel stories.

What made you want to write for Watermark?

I’ve been writing for local LGBT publications since I was a teenager. When I moved to St. Pete it was one of the first places I reached out to.What is your favorite thing about writing for Watermark?

I love hearing locals’ stories and getting to share them with the community at large.

When did you develop a passion for writing?

I wrote my first “book” (an adapted version of the Disney film “Aladdin”) when I was in first grade. I got to skip class to read it to the principal and it was published in the school library.

What do you like writing about the most?

Travel for sure. There are so many fascinating places in the world that I can’t wait to experience and share with readers.

What is your favorite LGBTQ Event?

Anything with drag queens and beer!

What is your favorite thing about the local LGBTQ community?

It is very laidback here in Tampa Bay.

What would you like to see improved in the LGBTQ community?

As everywhere, I think there could definitely be a little more love and effort to work together.

What do you want the Watermark readers to know about you?

As a reader recently reached out to say to me after reading one of my stories, “You’re more than just a pretty face!” Haha.

What advice would you give your younger self?

I would tell my younger self to enjoy life more and not care so much about pleasing everyone else! Do your thing. You got this.