La Roux blasts Fox for using her song ‘Bulletproof’ during bulletproof backpacks segment

La Roux, real name Elly Jackson, blasted Fox after the network used her 2009 song “Bulletproof” during a back to school segment to promote bulletproof backpacks and clothes for children.

During the segment on Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria,” Jackson’s voice is heard singing the lyric “This time baby I’ll be bulletproof” as the camera pans over the bulletproof backpacks from the company MC Armor. The segment also featured other bulletproof gear such as tank tops and jackets.

“In the US, sadly everybody can have a gun. So here, kids need to be protected. We have some school issues, so we have to bring this to the United States,” MC Armor’s representative explained.

Jackson issued a statement to Billboard that she did not approve of her song being used for the subject matter.

“Using ‘Bulletproof,’ a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent,” Jackson said. “I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way.”