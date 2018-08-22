The Orlando Ribbon Project announces some big changes

The Orlando Ribbon Project has created nearly 500,000 ribbons since the Pulse tragedy in June 2016. Founder Ben Johansen felt he had to do something to help his community in their time of grief. The ribbons have spread all around the world appearing in multiple countries and pinned to politicians, celebrities and community leaders everywhere. Now, as the organization’s Facebook page says, the project is evolving.

“We have applied for our 501(c)(3) nonprofit license. We are also creating a college scholarship program for GLBTQ students that have been kicked out of their homes. The scholarship will be called The Orlando Ribbon Project, Helping Hands Scholarship program,” the page reads.Local designer Adam McCabe will be designing a logo for the new nonprofit.

“Thank you all and remember, where there is Love, there is Hope,” the page reads.

The Orlando Ribbon Project has a goal of handing out 1 million ribbons.

For more information on the project and how you can donate, visit OrlandoRibbonProject.com.