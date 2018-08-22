Tampa’s All Hallows’ Masquerade Ball spooks with 42nd annual theme

The haunting not-for-profit All Hallows’ Masquerade Ball, billed as one of Tampa’s longest-standing traditions, has revealed the theme for its 42nd annual gathering. Guests will kick off Halloween Oct. 27 with “Scary Movie Night.”

“Cinematic themes of terror and fright / Cast yourself as that bump in the night,” the freshly-mailed invitations read. “Roles to consider, an excess for audition / Classic or current, witch, ghost or mortician. / Go campy or grotesque, any scene in between / It’s SCARY MOVIE NIGHT, the prequel to Halloween!”This year’s by-invitation-only event will be held at the Bryan Glazier Family Jewish Community Center at 522 Howard Ave. in Tampa.

The facility’s website boasts that it features “100,000 square feet of health and fitness, recreation, the arts, entertainment, international business, and so much more,” including event venue spaces.

For more information on the 42nd annual All Hallows Ball, visit AllHallowsBall.org.