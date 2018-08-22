St. Petersburg social group G2H2 shares new name and outlook

The St. Petersburg social networking group G2H2 (Gay Guy Happy Hour) has announced its new name.

“During a long hiatus, we’ve decided to permanently change our name from G2H2,” the group shared Aug. 19. Moving forward they will be known as C2Q, short for “Cheers-2-Queers,” a name they feel is more inclusive toward St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ+ community.“We want future events to welcome all facets of our community, to promote a more unified social interaction between the guys and gals, as well as our allies,” the group shared.

They noted that since 2015, they have been “proud to bring quality LGBTQ+ events to the greater St. Petersburg area.”

For more information about C2Q and their future outings, visit Facebook.com/C2Qsocial.