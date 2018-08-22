New Port Richey’s Wena’s Nightclub & Showbar permanently closes

New Port Richey LGBTQ hotspot Wena’s Nightclub & ShowbAR announced Aug. 12 that it would close its doors for the final time that evening.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that tonight will be the last night Wena’s is open,” the bar shared via social media. “Our appreciation goes out to each and everyone of you who has visited us during the past few months and provided your support. Come out tonight and join us for a final night of fun, festivities and a great show.”The closure follows the death of owner Christina “Wena” Woodward, a pillar of the local LGBTQ community who passed nearly four months prior April 14. Woodward’s dream was to provide a place for people to get together, relax and have fun.

Staff and supporters took to social media to share their support, thanking Woodward and Wena’s for the many memories

Photo from Wena’s Nightclub & Showbar Facebook page