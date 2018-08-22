Chanel to launch makeup collection for men

Chanel is officially launching Boy de Chanel, its first makeup collection for men.

Boy de Chanel will include a tinted foundation, eyebrow pencils, and a matte lip balm. The foundation will offer eight sheer shades and has SPF 25. The eyebrow pencils will come in four shades.

“Just as Gabrielle Chanel borrowed elements from the men’s wardrobe to dress women, Chanel draws inspiration from the women’s world to write the vocabulary of a new personal aesthetic for men,” the company said in a statement to WWD. “Lines, colors, attitudes, gestures….There is no absolutely feminine or masculine prerequisite: Style alone defines the person we wish to be. “By creating Boy de Chanel, its first makeup line for men, Chanel reaffirms the ever-changing codes of an unchanging vision: Beauty is not a matter of gender, it is a matter of style.”

The collection’s name comes from Gabrielle Chanel’s lover and muse, Boy Capel. The company also has a unisex perfume, Boy, named after him.

According to WWD, Boy de Chanel launches in South Korea on Sept.1 and will be available online in November. The line will be released in Chanel boutiques in January 2019.