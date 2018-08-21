Actor Garrett Clayton comes out, reveals he has a boyfriend

Actor Garrett Clayton opened up about his sexuality by revealing he’s in a relationship with a man in an emotional Instagram post to his fans.

Clayton starred in the gay porn drama “King Cobra” alongside James Franco and Christian Slater. He has also appeared in the Disney Channel programs “Teen Beach Movie” and “Shake It Up” as well as NBC’s “Hairspray Live!” Despite the numerous roles, the 27-year-old actor has remained quiet about his private life until now.

In a caption under a selfie, Clayton says he decided to work on his upcoming movie “Reach” because he felt connected to the script. The film stars Clayton as a teenager contemplating suicide as the result of bullying.

Clayton says the subject matter is something both he and his boyfriend, Blake Knight, can relate to.

“When I read the script for REACH, I immediately knew it was a film I had to be a part of. I have personally dealt with suicide within my own family, intense bullying in high school, and – on top of it all – myself and the man I’ve been in a relationship with for a long time (@hrhblakeknight) have both experienced shootings within our hometown school systems, and have witnessed the heartache that takes place in affected communities after such tragic events. These topics – not always easy to discuss- are all close to my heart, and, knowing how serious they are, I wanted to share this with you all. This film has come from the perspectives of people who care deeply about these issues, and if watching it helps even one person… then it was all worth it,” Clayton writes.

Knight shared a message of support to Clayton posting on Instagram,” So proud of @garrettclayton1 today! He’s overcome a lot, and still has one of the biggest hearts of anyone I’ve ever met. Handsome, talented, hilarious, kind… what’s not to love?! It’s been an awesome journey all over the world together so far, and I’m looking forward to many more years and trips and puppies and movies and naps and dinners and friends! I love you, Gary!”