Watermark Giveaway: A pair of tickets to see Ginger Minj live!

Does Ginger Minj flood your basement? Then you’re in the right place! Watermark is giving away TWO FREE tickets to Ginger Minj: Crossdresser for Christ at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa.

To enter, comment down below and let us know what your favorite Ginger Minj quote is. We will choose a winner at random on August 31 at noon.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. You must select the performance date from the range of dates. Multiple comments will be deleted. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Happy commenting glamour toads!