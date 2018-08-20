Watch: Madonna releases full Met Gala performance

Madonna surprised her fans by releasing her full performance at the 2018 Met Gala in celebration of her 60th birthday.

“In celebration of my birthday and as a “thank you” for all your donations on my Birthday Fundraiser, I wanted to share a very special performance from this year’s Met Gala,” Madonna tweeted on August 16.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” and she performed a religious-themed, three-song set.

The pop star kicked off with “Like a Prayer” before performing the unreleased song “Beautiful Game.” She closed the show with a cover of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen.

Watch the full performance below.