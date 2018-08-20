Kevin Spacey’s ‘Billionaire Boys Club’ earns $126 on opening day

Kevin Spacey’s latest film “Billionaire Boys Club” bombed at the box office over the weekend pulling in just $126 on Friday (opening day) and $162 on Saturday. The opening weekend total came in at $618, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

This is Spacey’s first film to be released in theaters since his numerous sexual harassment allegations. Vertical Entertainment, the company that produced the film, chose to move forward with the film’s release because of the work of the rest of the cast and crew.

“We don’t condone sexual harassment on any level and we fully support victims of it,” Vertical Entertainment said in a statement to USA Today. “At the same time, this is neither an easy nor insensitive decision to release this film in theaters. … In the end, we hope audiences make up their own minds as to the reprehensible allegations of one person’s past, but not at the expense of the entire cast and crew present on this film.”

“Billionaire Boys Club,” which also stars Ansel Elgort, Taron Egerton and Emma Roberts, recounts the real life story of young people in Los Angeles who use get-rich-quick schemes to support their lavish lifestyles.

Spacey’s sexual harassment allegations have cost him other career losses. The actor was fired from the hit Netflix series “House of Cards” and his Gore Vidal biopic was also canceled by the streaming company.