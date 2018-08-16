Watch: James Corden carries Ariana Grande into Starbucks on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Ariana Grande joined James Corden for the latest segment of his wildly popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Grande and Corden sang some of Grande’s hits including “Dangerous Woman”, “God is a Woman”, “Side to Side” and “No Tears Left to Cry.” Grande also breaks out a Celine Dion impression to the delight of Corden.

Corden asks Grande “What’s the strangest or weirdest thing you’ve ever read about yourself or your life that just isn’t true?” to which Grande responds “people really want me to be pregnant.”

Corden says he’s heard that the pop star likes to be carried everywhere.

“There’s a picture of me being carried by my tour manager, because I had just shot a video in point shoes, and I posted it because I thought it was cute,” Grande explains.

“But that isn’t true — you don’t get carried anywhere,” Corden replies.

“No, that’s so stupid,” Grande says.

They make a pit stop at Starbucks to grab a beverage and Grande promptly hops on Corden’s back and lets him carry her inside.

The segment closes out with the pair bonding over their love of Broadway. They broke out into a duet of “Suddenly, Seymour” from “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Watch below.