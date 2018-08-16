PHOTOS: The Center Kissimmee holds its grand opening and ribbon cutting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. | Politicians, media, local leaders and community members all gathered at the new LGBT+ Center in Kissimmee for the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 15.

George Wallace, executive director of The Center, welcomed guests before introducing a string of political leaders — State Rep. John Cortes, Congressman Darren Soto and Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb — who all expressed gratitude for The Center coming to Kissimmee. Grieb also presented The Center with a proclamation from the county.

The Center Kissimmee, located at 21 W. Monument Ave. and officially opened its doors on Aug. 8, will bring several services to the area including; free HIV and Hepatitis C testing, local support groups, a cyber center and counseling. The Center also announced that it will be partnering with Zebra Coalition to bring LGBTQ youth services to Kissimmee as well. Those services will include youth mental health counseling support, as well as youth and parent support groups facilitated by a Zebra Coalition mental health counselor.

Check out the photos from the event below.

Photos by Meghan Sweeney.